49ers' Deebo Samuel Says Eagles Are His 'Most Hated Team' After 'All the Trash Talk'

AP Photo/Chris Szagola

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel said the Philadelphia Eagles are his most hated team right now, "100 percent."

"All the trash talk coming from the Eagles fanbase and the players, you just get tired of that," Samuel told Zion Olojede of Complex in an exclusive interview.

The 49ers lost 31-7 to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, where starting quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right (throwing) elbow at the end of his team's first drive. Backup Josh Johnson took over but suffered a concussion in the third quarter.

Purdy finished the game at quarterback, but the 49ers were forced to run the ball on nearly every play during their final three drives.

"We lost because we played with 10 people," Samuel said.

The 49ers had already lost two quarterbacks for the season in Trey Lance (fractured fibula and ligament damage in right ankle) and Jimmy Garoppolo (broken left foot). Purdy took over for Garoppolo and proceeded to win all seven of his starts until the NFC Championship Game.

We'll never know how the NFC Championship Game would have turned out had Purdy not torn his UCL, but Samuel is confident that it would have been a different outcome. He said there was "no question" that the 49ers were the best team last year.

"100 percent," Samuel said when asked if things would have been different in the NFC title game. "I ain't going to keep going on about what could've happened and what would've happened but yeah, it would've definitely been a different outcome."

As for 2023, Samuel is confident in his team's abilities.

"We just gotta stay healthy, man," Samuel said. "We stay healthy and the sky's the limit."

The defending NFC champion Eagles and 49ers look to be the clear favorites in the conference after dominating the competition last year. Samuel may very well get another shot at Philadelphia for a chance to go to the Super Bowl.

We do know that he'll be heading to Philadelphia in the regular season, as the Eagles are scheduled to host the 49ers. The schedule has yet to come out, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the league is targeting a May 11 release date.