Ravens' Lamar Jackson Jokes He'll Throw for 6K Yards After Beckham, Flowers Additions

AP Photo/Nick Wass

After signing a long-term contract to remain with the Baltimore Ravens last week, quarterback Lamar Jackson is looking forward to meshing with his new offensive weapons.

Speaking Thursday at a press conference, Jackson told reporters he is "very eager" to play with wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers, who joined the team via free agency and the 2023 NFL draft, respectively.

Jackson is so excited about the additions that he joked he could throw for 6,000 yards in 2023 with Beckham, Flowers and holdovers like tight end Mark Andrews and wide receiver Rashod Bateman catching passes from him.

After speculation regarding an offer sheet or a potential trade, Jackson finally signed a five-year, $260 million contract with $185 million guaranteed with the Ravens last week.

Baltimore's front office has been criticized in recent years for failing to put enough playmakers around Jackson.

While Andrews has thrived as a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time first-team All-Pro at tight end, the production has been lacking at wideout, especially in the wake of trading Marquise "Hollywood" Brown to the Arizona Cardinals last year.

There was some thought that Bateman could be a true No. 1 receiver, but he missed 16 games due to injury over his first two seasons.

Enter Beckham and Flowers, who instantly give Jackson two dynamic pass-catchers and can potentially help him return to the production level he displayed in 2019 when he threw 36 touchdown passes en route to being named NFL MVP.

Beckham missed all of last season after suffering a torn ACL in the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl win the year before, but he is now fully healthy and ready to contribute.

There are durability concerns with the 30-year-old Beckham, but the Ravens took a chance on him with a one-year deal in hopes that he can return to his past form.

In each of his first three NFL seasons with the New York Giants, Beckham recorded at least 90 catches, 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was named a Pro Bowler each time, but has not come close to replicating those numbers since then.

He showed flashes of brilliance with the Rams in 2021, though, especially in the playoffs when he racked up 21 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns in four games.

Last month, former NFL executive Michael Lombardi said on the Lombardi Line (h/t Timm Hamm of Sports Illustrated) that a source told him Jackson informed the Ravens he would resume contract talks with them if they signed Beckham and acquired veteran wideout DeAndre Hopkins from the Cardinals.

Jackson denied making any demands Thursday, telling reporters, "It was a question. It was, 'can we?'"

The Ravens did not trade for Hopkins, but they did get Jackson another electric playmaker in Flowers, who they took with the No. 22 overall pick in the draft out of Boston College.

Flowers starred for four seasons at BC, and the speedster reached new heights in 2022, setting career highs with 78 receptions for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns.

With Flowers, Jackson may once again have the type of deep threat he was lacking after the trade of Brown to Arizona, and that should make the Baltimore passing attack significantly more dangerous.