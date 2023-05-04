2023 Kentucky Derby: Choosing the Best Picks Among Top Contenders

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The 2023 Kentucky Derby field has a few clear favorites with strong track records.

Forte, Tapit Trice and Angel of Empire are all listed below 10-1 to win Saturday's first leg of the Triple Crown.

Each of those three horses looked strong in their pre-Derby races, and they could take away the potential for a second straight long shot to win the event.

A year ago, Rich Strike won at 80-1 odds after getting into the field because of a late scratch.

One or two dark-horse candidates could be in the mix to win this year's Derby, but Forte, Tapit Trice and Angel of Empire all have the finishing kick to surge in front of the field and cross the finish line first.

Forte and Tapit Trice have the lowest odds of the favorites. They could be headed for a sprint to the finish line if they both continue their tremendous form.

Kentucky Derby Odds and Post Positions

Best Picks Among Top Contenders

Forte

All Forte knows how to do is win. The Todd Pletcher-trained horse is riding a five-race win streak, including wins at the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Florida Derby in 2023.

Forte jumped into the Kentucky Derby conversation with a win in the Breeders' Cup juvenile race last fall, and he backed up his favorite status at Churchill Downs with those two wins to start 2023.

Forte beat out two Kentucky Derby qualifiers in his two wins at Gulfstream Park this year. He placed in front of Mage at the Florida Derby, and Rocket Can took second behind him at the Fountain of Youth Stakes. Derby alternate Cyclone Mischief took third in both of those races.

The current Kentucky Derby favorite will attempt to bring the Pletcher-Irad Ortiz Jr. duo to the winners' circle for the second straight Triple Crown race. The trainer-jockey combination finished the 2022 Triple Crown season by winning the Belmont Stakes with Mo Donegal.

Forte could face a challenge from the start since Angel of Empire starts directly to his left.

The two horses could go neck-and-neck as they push to the front of the field. If it comes down to those thoroughbreds, Forte should have the advantage because of his experience winning top races. Angel of Empire has two wins in three starts this year, but he has not displayed the dominance over a long span that Forte has.

Tapit Trice

Tapit Trice does not have the challenge of competing with a fellow favorite from the second the race starts. The 5-1 horse starts out of Post No. 5 surrounded by long shots and two horses listed at 12-1.

A good start could place Tapit Trice on the inside to take the shortest route around the 1 1/4-mile circuit at Churchill Downs.

Like Forte, Tapit Trice has not lost a race he entered in, but he has only competed twice in 2023.

Tapit Trice won the Tampa Bay Derby in March and followed that up with a first-place finish at the Blue Grass Stakes in April. Those are two of the most notable pre-Derby races.

Also like Forte, Tapit Trice comes out of Pletcher's barn. He will have 2021 Belmont Stakes winner Luis Saez aboard him.

Saez's Belmont triumph occurred with Essential Quality, who was the favorite to win the final Triple Crown race that year. The jockey also led Essential Quality to a third-place finish at the 2021 Kentucky Derby.

Tapit Trice and his jockey know how to navigate loaded fields. That could lead to him breaking free on the inside and potentially going head-to-head with Forte down the final quarter-mile.