Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence on AFC QB Tier List: 'The Game Ain't Played on Paper'

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Trevor Lawrence isn't too concerned with where NFL Network's Kyle Brandt ranked him among his AFC peers.

During a segment for Good Morning Football, Brandt listed the AFC quarterbacks in seven tiers. He placed Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes by himself in the first tier, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in the second tier, and so on.

Lawrence's placement in the sixth tier was perhaps the biggest surprise of Brandt's list, as he was alongside Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett and New England Patriots signal-caller Mac Jones. The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback responded in kind:

Lawrence arguably deserves to be higher than everyone in his tier, Jimmy Garoppolo in the fifth tier, and Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson in fourth tier. While Watson and Wilson have longer track records, they are also coming off disappointing seasons and could be trending in the wrong direction.

Lawrence, on the other hand, is on an upward trajectory after leading the Jaguars to the AFC divisional round. Jacksonville had a dramatic comeback win over Justin Herbert—who is in the third tier—and the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round and then battled with the eventual-champion Chiefs in a seven-point loss.

If nothing else, Lawrence can use this as motivation as he looks to build on his Pro Bowl campaign in 2022 when he completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 4,113 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions.