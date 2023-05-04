NFL Rumors: Execs Believe Belichick, Patriots Did Draft Trade to 'F--k' the Jets

Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Bill Belichick has been a nemesis for the New York Jets throughout his 23-year tenure as head coach of the New England Patriots, but he may have taken things to another level during the 2023 NFL draft.

One NFL general manager told Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post that New England's first-round trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers was done "just to f--k the Jets."

The Patriots were slated to pick No. 14 overall in the first round, one spot ahead of the Jets, but they wound up moving down three spots in a trade with the Steelers.

The Steelers used the 14th pick to take Georgia offensive tackle, Broderick Jones. New England picked up an additional fourth-round pick (No. 120 overall) in the trade.

"[Belichick] sold low because he knew the Steelers were going to take the kid the Jets wanted to take," the GM said of the move.

A personnel executive from a team picking in the middle of the first round told La Canfora that Belichick would try to "screw" the Jets over any chance he gets, and "he knew exactly what he was doing."

After acquiring Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers, there was a thought that New York's decision-makers would look to bring in an offensive lineman who could potentially start this season.

In a funny coincidence, the Jets would selected one spot ahead of the Patriots at No. 13 overall if they didn't swap first-round picks with the Packers as part of the Rodgers trade.

ESPN's Todd McShay had the Jets taking Jones at No. 15 in his final mock draft. They wound up taking Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald IV.

The general consensus was there were four offensive tackles among the top 20 players in this draft class. Jones was the only one from that group still on the board at No. 14 after Paris Johnson Jr. (No. 6), Darnell Wright (No. 10) and Peter Skoronski (No. 11) were selected.

It wasn't a surprise to see the Steelers move up for an offensive lineman. They have needed help at that spot for years. Jones should step in as their starting left tackle right away.

The reason there's some speculation about Belichick's motives for making the trade is the value New England got back in the deal.

CBS Sports' R.J. White noted trading up those three spots in the first round should have cost the Steelers a pick somewhere around No. 88 overall.

Belichick and the Jets have had a contentious dynamic for more than two decades. He was their assistant head coach and defensive coordinator for three seasons under Bill Parcells from 1997 to '99.

After Parcells retired from coaching following the 1999 season, Belichick was hired as Jets head coach in January 2000, but he resigned right before his introductory press conference.

The Patriots hired Belichick soon after and sent the Jets a first-round pick in the 2000 draft as compensation. He's gone on to win six Super Bowl titles with New England.