    WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights Ahead of Backlash

    Erik BeastonMay 5, 2023

    WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights Ahead of Backlash

    0 of 1

      Bad Bunny headlined a historic episode of SmackDown from San Juan, Puerto Rico.
      Bad Bunny headlined a historic episode of SmackDown from San Juan, Puerto Rico.Credit: WWE.com

      Just 24 hours before WWE Backlash, Bad Bunny headlined a historic episode of SmackDown, live from a jam-packed Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan.

      A red-hot crowd of WWE fans watched as the world's top streaming artist laid the final groundwork for his San Juan Street Fight against Damian Priest at Saturday's premium live event.

      Elsewhere on the show, Shinsuke Nakamura sought to avenge weeks of torment by Karrion Kross in a battle for former NXT champions.

    Match Card

    1 of 1

      Advertised for Friday's show in advance were:

      • A rare SmackDown appearance from Bad Bunny
      • Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Karrion Kross
    WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights Ahead of Backlash
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    X