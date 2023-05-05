WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights Ahead of Backlash

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

Just 24 hours before WWE Backlash, Bad Bunny headlined a historic episode of SmackDown, live from a jam-packed Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan.

A red-hot crowd of WWE fans watched as the world's top streaming artist laid the final groundwork for his San Juan Street Fight against Damian Priest at Saturday's premium live event.

Elsewhere on the show, Shinsuke Nakamura sought to avenge weeks of torment by Karrion Kross in a battle for former NXT champions.

