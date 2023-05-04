Former Cowboys, XFL QB Ben DiNucci Earns Broncos Tryout to Be Russell Wilson's Backup

Ali Gradischer/Getty Images

Former NFL and current XFL quarterback Ben DiNucci was invited to rookie minicamp to try out with the Denver Broncos, according to the XFL and NFL.com.

DiNucci, 26, spent one season in the NFL as a backup on the Dallas Cowboys in 2020, appearing in three games (one start). He threw for 219 yards and zero touchdowns with zero interceptions, completing 53.5 percent of his passes.

He spent the 2021 season on the Cowboys' practice squad before being released ahead of the 2022 campaign.

The XFL's Seattle Sea Dragons drafted him in Nov. 2022. He led the XFL in passing yards (2,671) to go along with 20 touchdowns, 13 interceptions and a 64.7 completion percentage in 10 games.

The Sea Dragons went 7-3, finishing second in the North division. They lost to the D.C. Defenders in the North Championship 37-21, though DiNucci threw for 295 yards and three scores in the loss.

The Broncos currently have a fairly open competition for the backup quarterback position behind Russell Wilson, with only Jarrett Stidham and Jarrett Guarantano currently on the roster.

Brett Rypien served as the team's backup in 2022, going 1-1 in two starts while throwing for 483 yards, two touchdowns and four picks on the season. He signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday, ostensibly to battle for the backup gig behind Matthew Stafford.

DiNucci is one of three XFL players the Broncos have invited to rookie minicamp, joining running back Jacques Patrick and outside linebacker Trent Harris.