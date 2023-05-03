Garrett Wilson: Jets Expect to 'Beat Everyone' in the NFL After Aaron Rodgers Trade

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Garrett Wilson is setting his sights high with Aaron Rodgers now under center.

The second-year wideout told reporters he expects to see the New York Jets competing at the top of the NFL next season.

"We expect to compete with everyone in the league, beat everyone in the league, and be one of the better teams in the league," Wilson said Wednesday. "That's always been the mindset, and when we didn't follow through on that, we've always been upset. But I'd be lying if I said that we had someone of Aaron Rodgers' pedigree, and the expectation doesn't go up a little bit."

Wilson was the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2022, compiling 83 receptions for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns despite dealing with some of the league's worst quarterback play. Joe Flacco was the only Jets quarterback who had more touchdowns than interceptions, and the quarterback room combined to throw for 4,040 yards and 15 scores against 14 picks.

It wouldn't have taken much for New York to improve this offseason but the team made a major splash, trading for a four-time NFL MVP in Rodgers. While last season saw Rodgers markedly regress after winning MVPs in 2020 and 2021, it's fair to wonder how much that was a byproduct of the Jets' weak wide receiving corps.

New York not only has a clear WR1 in Wilson but also brought in Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman this offseason, along with holdover Corey Davis.

Provided the Jets defense is as stellar as it was last season, there's a legitimate chance they can compete with the Buffalo Bills at the top of the AFC East in 2023.