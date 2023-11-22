76ers' Joel Embiid Out vs. Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves With Hip Injury

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid will miss Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves with left hip soreness.

This marks the first time this season that Embiid will be out of the Philadelphia lineup. The Sixers are on the second night of a back-to-back following Tuesday's in-season tournament overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Embiid is in the midst of another strong season, averaging 31.9 points, 11.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists in 14 games for the 10-4 Sixers while shooting 49.7 percent from the floor and 31.9 percent from deep.

One of the most dominant players in the NBA, Embiid won his first career MVP award last season. He led the league in scoring average (33.1 points per game), tied his career high in assists (4.2) and grabbed 10.2 rebounds per contest in 66 starts during the regular season.