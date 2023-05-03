Brooks Koepka, Wife Jena Sims Announce Pregnancy in Instagram Post

Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images

Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka turned 33 on Wednesday, and now he has even more reasons to celebrate.

Per TMZ Sports, Koepka and his wife Jena Sims announced that they're expecting to become parents. The couple shared multiple photos of them on the beach revealing Sims' growing baby bump.

Koepka and Sims, who is a model and actress, began publicly dating in 2017 and were married in June of last year. Sims has often been seen in attendance at Koepka's golf tournaments.

Koepka departed the PGA Tour last year to join the LIV Golf Invitational Series. He was victorious in the LIV Golf Orlando event last month. He also placed second in the 2023 Masters, falling to Jon Rahm after entering the final day with a four-stroke lead.