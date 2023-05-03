Did Jordan Poole Take the Right Shot in Clutch Game 1 Moment vs. Los Angeles Lakers?

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Jordan Poole might end up being the story of the 2022-23 Golden State Warriors.

And not in a good way.

The latest chapter came in Tuesday's 117-112 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, when Poole tested fate, the basketball gods, the big mo and the patience of Warriors fans all over the world with a late heave 30-plus feet from the rim.

After a Warriors fourth-quarter run that took the score from 112-98 to 112-112, D'Angelo Russell hit a layup and LeBron James made one free throw to put the Lakers back up three. The score stayed there for over a minute, thanks in large part to this prayer from Poole on Golden State's last meaningful possession.

Even with the scoring stall that preceded that play, it still felt like momentum was with the Warriors. The clank on the side of the rim, followed by Dennis Schröder's rebound (and eventual game-sealing free throws) killed it.

The debate between Channing Frye, Taylor Rooks and Tyrese Haliburton wasn't exclusive to that crew. It spilled over on to NBA Twitter, where it was probably even more lopsided than it was in the video above.

But does Haliburton have a point? Do you really need to be mad at that shot?

Prior to the now infamous attempt, Poole was 6-of-10 from deep. One of his triples came during the 14-0 run that gave the Warriors a chance. Since the start of last season, he's sixth in the league in 30-footers. He has that kind of range. He was hot. He was open.

As Haliburton asked, "What if you're not going to get a better shot than that?"

Fair, but come on. There were 10 more seconds on the clock to try to find Klay Thompson or Stephen "I just had the most points in a Game 7 in NBA history" Curry. Stephen "I just scored eight points during that 14-0 run" Curry. Stephen "I'm the best shooter in the history of basketball" Curry.

In answer to the earlier question: Yes, you can be mad at that shot.

And if the Lakers end up winning this series, you can be sure that plenty of fans, analysts and potentially some of Poole's teammates will remember it.

Again, it's now another chapter in a story packed with tumult.

Poole was a hero during the Warriors' 2022 title run. He averaged 17.0 points and shot 39.1 percent from three in those playoffs. On the heels of that, he signed a four-year, $128 million contract.

Since then, it's been one hit (including one literal hit) after another.

Draymond Green got the season off to an unnecessarily troubling start when he punched Poole in the face during a practice. Then, in the regular season, Poole's percentages from two, three and the free-throw line all dipped from their 2021-22 levels. Even after his 21-point game on Tuesday, his current postseason production (13.1 points, with a 35.9 field-goal percentage and a 32.6 three-point percentage) pales in comparison to last year. And his body language in the first round against the Sacramento Kings was understandably drawing attention.

In some way, Tuesday's heave almost feels like a natural progression from all of that.

The question to ask now is: How many chapters are left?

Is there a redemption arc in Poole's story? Or, are the Warriors doomed to enter the postseason haunted by a Game 1 that propelled the Lakers into the Western Conference Finals?

We'll all just have to keep metaphorically reading to find out.