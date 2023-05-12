2023 Philadelphia Eagles Schedule: Full Listing of Dates, Times and TV Info

Adam Bow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2022 Philadelphia Eagles were three points shy of winning a second title in six seasons. The 2023 Birds will be looking to finish the job.

Last year's Eagles went 14-3, finished as the top seed in the NFC and cruised to the Super Bowl before running into the buzzsaw that is Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs.

In an epic back-and-forth shootout, it was the Chiefs that held the ball last and claimed the title, winning 38-35.

However, it was a fantastic year in Philly nonetheless.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts emerged as a star, finishing second in the MVP voting and earning himself a major five-year, $255 million extension. The wideout duo of A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith was one of the best in the NFL. A swarming front seven registered 70 sacks, easily the most in the NFL.

But major changes came following the Super Bowl loss.

Gone are veteran free agents Javon Hargrave, Miles Sanders, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, T.J. Edwards, Isaac Seumalo, Kyzir White and Marcus Epps, among others.

In are D'Andre Swift, Rashaad Penny, Marcus Mariota, Greedy Williams, Terrell Edmunds and rookies such as Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith. Sticking around are Jason Kelce, Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, James Bradberry and Darius Slay, all retained in free agency.

The Eagles are still loaded with weapons on offense. They still have an extremely formidable front seven and an elite pair of corners in Slay and Bradberry. So yes, expectations remain high.

2023 Philadelphia Eagles Schedule

Analysis

No two ways about it: The Eagles have a tough road ahead of them to return to the Super Bowl.

Nine games on the road, and 11 against teams that reached the postseason last year. Six games in an NFC East that was tougher than expected in 2022. The Eagles are going to be battle-tested by the end of the year.

Getting the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers should help. Having to travel to face the Chiefs on the road will probably be the biggest test of the season.

A number of non-playoff teams from last year could be tougher matchups than a season ago. The New York Jets now have Aaron Rodgers under center, and Kyler Murray always makes the Arizona Cardinals a threat. Never take a Bill Belichick team lightly, even if the New England Patriots have major questions under center; and a healthier Los Angeles Rams team won't be so inept this year.

There aren't many gimmes, if any, on this schedule.

Pivotal Matchups

Obviously the NFC East matchups top the list, given those deep-seated rivalries. Games against the Cowboys in particular will be vital, as they likely will determine the divisional crown.

But the game everybody in Philadelphia will have circled on the schedule is the one against the Chiefs, a Super Bowl rematch. The Eagles were oh-so-close to winning a title, and the chance at a bit of revenge will have the City of Brotherly Love whipped up into a frenzy.

Meanwhile, NFC seeding could well come down to the head-to-head matchup with the Niners, a team still smarting from its blowout loss to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. They pried Hargrave away from Philly in free agency, which is another fun subplot.

As always, though, the NFC East games will reign supreme. And given that all four teams were solid last season—and three made the playoffs—the Eagles can't look past any of their traditional rivals.