2023 NBA Free Agency: Best Available Guards and Their Top Landing Spots

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

James Harden provided a reminder of his star status in the Philadelphia 76ers' Game 1 win over the Boston Celtics. The veteran guard will be 34 by the start of next season, and while he has a $35.6 million player option for 2023-24, he's all but sure to explore free agency.

The Sixers can max him out at a starting salary of $46.9 million (up to $272 million over five years, assuming a $134 million salary cap), but will they commit that much for that long?

The franchise can afford a significant tax bill in the immediate term since Tobias Harris will come off after this next season (heading into his final year at $39.3 million). Still, keeping payroll down won't be easy, with over $50 million per season committed to Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey expecting a healthy extension this offseason.

A shorter deal for Harden may appeal more to the franchise, but that may drive him to look elsewhere, including a potential return to the Houston Rockets. While Houston can't give five years, it has the cap room to offer a four-season $201.7 million maximum contract. And that may be more than Philadelphia is willing to provide.

If so, look for the Rockets to trade away some of their younger, developing players while trying to forge a competitive roster around Harden. Compared to Philadelphia, Houston has greater financial flexibility, but no one on par with Embiid. But then, does Harden enjoy what he has with the 76ers, or is he looking to return to a comfortable Houston environment?