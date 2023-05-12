2023 New York Giants Schedule: Full Listing of Dates, Times and TV Info

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The New York Giants made the playoffs for the first time in six years last season after posting a 9-7-1 record. They also won a postseason game for the first time since 2011, which also marks the last year this team won a Super Bowl.

Big Blue will look to build off that promising campaign as general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll enter their second season together.

The Giants' big move was locking in quarterback Daniel Jones on a four-year, $160 million contract to officially anoint him as the team's signal-caller of the present and future.

They got him some more weapons thanks to ex-Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller via trade, former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell in free agency and speedy wideout Jalin Hyatt in the draft.

The Giants' biggest offseason loss was safety Julian Love, a versatile and tough secondary chess piece who departed in free agency for the Seattle Seahawks. But the Giants added some star power at linebacker in Bobby Okereke. The former Colt has amassed 283 tackles in two years. The G-Men also beefed up the defensive line with some run-stuffers in A'Shawn Robinson and Rakeem Nunez-Roches.

The draft also filled some needs. Deonte Banks is in line to be a starting corner, and John Michael Schmitz should start at center. Hyatt should get his opportunities despite a crowded wideout room.

This is clearly a better team under last season's Coach of the Year. The issue is that this year's schedule looks far tougher, too.

Of course, we won't know how these teams fare until after the season starts, but on paper, it's a rough slate. With that in mind, here's a look at the ledger and a breakdown of the games.

2023 New York Giants Schedule

Full schedule information is available on the team's official website.

Analysis

For starters, the Giants are on the wrong end of the road-home balance this year. They have nine road games to eight home matchups, but one of the "home" games is a matchup with the New York Jets, with whom they share MetLife Stadium.

New York also has an interesting road-home balance within the slate, with seven of the first 10 games on the road. That balances out in the final eight weeks with the Giants only having to take one plane ride for two months (at New Orleans Saints, Week 15).

Still, it's a brutal start for the Giants, especially considering that five of the Giants' road opponents made the playoffs last year, including the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills and NFC West champion San Francisco 49ers. The Giants also have long road trips to the opposite side of the country with the 49ers, Las Vegas Raiders and Arizona Cardinals waiting.

The only team on the Giants' schedule that looks like it's destined for a rough year is the Cardinals, who will be without quarterback Kyler Murray (torn ACL) to start and are in the first year of a rebuild after a 4-13 season. Otherwise, the Giants have a host of tough opponents, including a pair of division foes who excelled last year in the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles and 12-win Dallas Cowboys. New York went 0-5 against them last year.

Pivotal Matchups

The Eagles are the team to beat in the NFC after winning the conference last year. They defeated the New York Giants twice in the regular season before dismantling them 38-7 in the NFC Divisional Round.

The Giants will have to overtake them if they want to take the next step in their development. That's a lot easier said than done, especially after the Giants were uncompetitive in the playoff matchup.

Interestingly enough, the Giants won't even see Philadelphia until Christmas Day, when the Eagles host New York for a 4:30 p.m. ET game. New York will close with the Eagles at home.

New York also needs to overcome its hex against the Cowboys, who have beaten the Giants in 11 of their last 12 matchups. Both losses last year were one-score affairs, but New York couldn't break through.

The Giants will get that shot early on when they host the Cowboys for Sunday Night Football to start the season.

This year will also feature a fascinating matchup between the Jets and Giants, who have a chance to both make the playoffs in the same season for the first time since 2006. The Giants will be the home team "hosting" four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who will hope to break the Jets' 13-year streak outside the playoffs. That game will occur on Oct. 29.

Another pivotal matchup will be the road game against the 49ers, who should be an NFC contender once again. A win against San Francisco could be a huge boost to the Giants' confidence as they hope to sustain some consistent playoff success. New York will visit San Francisco on Thursday Night Football in Week 3.