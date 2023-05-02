Joel Embiid's Injury Timetable Won't Be Impacted By 76ers' Game 1 Win, Rivers Says

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers shocked the Boson Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Monday, winning 119-115 without MVP favorite Joel Embiid. On Tuesday, head coach Doc Rivers told reporters that the center's availability for Wednesday's Game 2 wouldn't be dictated by that result.

"It's just health-based," he said. "If he can play, he plays. If he can't, he can't. And if it's 50-50, we would probably err on other side [and not have him play], because we've done that all year."

