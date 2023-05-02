X

    Joel Embiid's Injury Timetable Won't Be Impacted By 76ers' Game 1 Win, Rivers Says

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 2, 2023

    BOSTON, MA - MAY 1: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers embraces Tobias Harris #12 of the Philadelphia 76ers after the game against the Boston Celtics after Round 2 Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on May 1, 2023 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Philadelphia 76ers shocked the Boson Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Monday, winning 119-115 without MVP favorite Joel Embiid. On Tuesday, head coach Doc Rivers told reporters that the center's availability for Wednesday's Game 2 wouldn't be dictated by that result.

    "It's just health-based," he said. "If he can play, he plays. If he can't, he can't. And if it's 50-50, we would probably err on other side [and not have him play], because we've done that all year."

