Former Albany Empire HC Damon Ware Says Antonio Brown Sent Violent Threats in Texts

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

Former Albany Empire interim head coach Damon Ware told TMZ Sports that ex-NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown, who purchased a majority stake in the National Arena League team in April, texted him violent threats and had players locked out of their hotel rooms.

Ware told TMZ Sports there was an issue with everyone getting everyone paid, leading to talks with Brown on the matter. Ware said the violent threats occurred during those conversations.

Team members did not receive their game checks after their contests on April 16 and 22 even though they are expected a week after each game, per TMZ Sports.

Players considered sitting out their April 30 road game against the Carolina Cobras but ended up not doing so after they were apparently shown a payment confirmation.

However, quarterback Sam Castronova told TMZ the check did not arrive even after the Cobras game. Some team captains then confronted team officials about the matter on the bus ride after the game to their hotel.

Per Ashley Miller of WNYT, Ware got involved in heated conversations with Brown on the team bus back to the hotel.

Once there, Ware, several team captains and a few other players found out their hotel room keys no longer worked, and hotel staff members said that Brown caused them to be locked out.

Eventually, they got back in their rooms to retrieve their belongings after the police were called, but Ware has since been fired. Other players, including Castronova and National Arena League MVP wide receiver Darius Prince, have also been released.

Per Miller, Brown said the payment delay was related to an issue with switching over bank accounts from Mike Kwarta, the former owner of the team. The problem has reportedly since been fixed.

As for Ware, he had plenty to tell TMZ Sports about Brown, saying it was a "hostile takeover" when he became owner and that "it became all about him, not the football team."

"It's a happy day for me to be out of this crazy situation," Ware added. "Goodbye, good riddance."

Albany has won each of the league's last two titles. The Empire have started this year at 1-2.