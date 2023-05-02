NFL Rumors: Poona Ford Agrees to 1-Year Bills Contract After 5 Years With Seahawks

Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills reportedly reached a one-year contract agreement with defensive tackle Poona Ford on Tuesday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Ford turned down larger contracts in order to sign with the Bills in hopes of winning a Super Bowl. Terms of the agreement have not been made available.

Ford spent his first five seasons with the Seahawks, going from undrafted free agent in 2018 to a starter his last four years in Seattle. The Seahawks' switch to a 3-4 defense hurt Ford's productivity, as he had to play on the outside more often than in previous seasons. He recorded 35 tackles and three sacks in 2022 but received just a 56.2 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane told reporters defensive tackle was the one area the team wanted to address but did not during the 2023 draft.

"I was hoping on offense that we would add a weapon. I really was," Beane said. "I was hoping somewhere to add to the O-line, whether it was interior or on the perimeter. But beyond that, I wanted to add a D-tackle."

Beane said the team immediately began reaching out to free agents as the draft shook out, which ultimately led to Ford latching on in Buffalo. This should give Ford a one-year chance to prove himself before returning to the open market while allowing the Bills to punt their defensive tackle problem for another offseason.