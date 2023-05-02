X

    Dillon Brooks on Limited Role with Grizzlies: 'I Got Way More to My Game Than That'

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVMay 2, 2023

    Ahead of his foray into free agency, Memphis Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks expressed his belief that he wasn't used to the best of his ability during the 2022-23 NBA season.

    "I don't think I lost anything on the offensive end," Brooks said, per Damichael Cole of the Memphis Commercial Appeal. "I was just there to three-and-D, shoot and play defense. I got way more to my game than that."

    If Brooks is going to have a bigger role next season, it may have to come elsewhere. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Tuesday that the Grizzlies told Brooks that he "will not be brought back under any circumstances."

