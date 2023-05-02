Patriots Rumors: NFL Insiders 'Bewildered' By Belichick, New England's Draft Approach

Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The New England Patriots have tread water following Tom Brady's departure in 2020. The 2023 NFL draft may have only added to the growing questions over whether head coach Bill Belichick can implement the right long-term vision for the franchise.

NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry reported Tuesday that New England's strategy in the draft yielded a "bewildered response":

"There was considerable focus placed on A) the fact that no offensive skill position players were taken until the sixth round and B) that the team loaded up on special-teamers on Day 3. Tackle and receiver — viewed by evaluators both in Foxboro and in rival front offices as two of the team's top three needs — were not prioritized."

Perry also cited a source who said the Patriots "still don't have a player you have to game-plan for."

When Brady left as a free agent, a transitional period was inevitable. There wasn't an heir apparent at quarterback, and Belichick presumably relished the opportunity to organically build another contender.

Now entering the fourth season of the post-Brady era, the Patriots don't seem to be any closer to winning a Super Bowl. In particular, the state of New England's offense leaves a lot to be desired.

In Mac Jones, Belichick has a young quarterback he doesn't appear to have much faith in. He briefly benched Jones in 2022, and the 2021 first-round pick was the subject of trade rumors this offseason. Perry's report also alluded to how the Patriots have continually whiffed on wide receivers despite devoting significant resources to the position through the draft and other means.

Then there was the puzzling decision to make Matt Patricia the de facto offensive coordinator in 2022 despite the fact that he hadn't specialized on that side of the ball since 2005. The Patriots were 24th in offensive efficiency, per Football Outsiders, and they averaged the seventh-fewest yards (314.6 per game).

Reinforcements haven't exactly arrived.

JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mike Gesicki were the most notable free agents at skill positions New England signed this spring, and it waited until the fourth round to draft any offensive player (Troy center Jake Andrews).

Maybe Belichick will be vindicated in due time. But it feels like fans are in for another season of mediocrity.