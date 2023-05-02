Andrew Wiggins Says Warriors Are '100%' NBA Title Contenders: 'We've Got the Pieces'

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Andrew Wiggins believes his team is "a hundred percent" capable of winning a second successive NBA championship.

"We've got the pieces," he said to The Athletic's Sam Amick. "We know we got the coaching for it. We've got the fans. I feel like we're in good shape. I feel like this series has prepared us, because this was tough. It was a dog fight, every game. It was hard."

While nobody considers Golden State's 2022 title run to be a fluke, it felt a bit like a denouement to the Warriors' dynastic run.

The Big Three of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson were all year older. Sixth man Otto Porter Jr. signed with the Toronto Raptors. The younger stars (James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody) weren't developing as expected.

Green punching Jordan Poole at practice seemingly threatened to derail the title defense before it ever started.

The Warriors finishing sixth in the Western Conference and dropping their first two games against the Sacramento Kings only reinforced the idea they were fatally flawed.

Then Game 7 against the Kings happened.

Curry dropped 50 points, a Game 7 record, and his 14 third-quarter points helped to turn the tables on Sacramento, which had the halftime lead. The two-time MVP was irresistible in a way that made you believe in Golden State all over again.

There isn't one clear championship favorite in the remaining field. The Boston Celtics had the best regular-season record of the teams left in the field, yet they lost to a Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers squad Monday night.

Maybe the Warriors will be in serious jeopardy against an opponent that boasts more collective postseason experience than the Kings did. For now, they might be the team you'd least want to see standing between you and the Larry O'Brien Trophy.