Steph Curry, Warriors vs. Kings Game 7 Most-Watched 1st-Round NBA Game Since 1999

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings continued to draw massive ratings right up until the end of their first-round NBA playoff series.

ESPN announced Tuesday that Golden State's 120-100 victory in Game 7 on Sunday averaged 9.8 million viewers, peaking at 11.9 million. It was the most-watched first-round game since 1999 based on Nielsen ratings.

The Warriors and Kings previously combined for the highest-rated first-round matchup since 2002 when they averaged 7.5 million viewers for Game 4.

Fans certainly got quite the show as Golden State punched its ticket to the Western Conference semifinals. Stephen Curry finished with 50 points, the most ever in a Game 7, delivering a postseason performance to remember.

Now, Curry and the Warriors will meet LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers for what promises to be another boon to NBA viewership. Even though Steph and LeBron are no strangers to one another in the playoffs after having met four straight years in the NBA Finals from 2015 to 2018, there's no shortage of excitement for them to reignite their on-court rivalry.