Former UFC Fighter Felipe Colares Dies at 29

Mixed martial artist Felipe Colares died in Brazil on Monday.

ARES Fighting Championship, with whom the 29-year-old most recently fought, announced his death on social media.

Colares, who was born in Macapa, Brazil, was 11-4 with two knockouts and six submissions over his professional career, which began in 2013.

He rose up the ranks in Brazil, winning the Jungle Fight featherweight title in 2017, and made his UFC debut in 2019. He fought six times for the promotion, scoring wins over Domingo Pilarte in 2019 and Luke Sanders in 2021.

In his last bout, Colares submitted Alioune Nahaye with a rear-naked choke at ARES FC 12 in February.