Shams: Jimmy Butler's Ankle Injury Not Severe; Aims to Play in Heat vs. Knicks Game 2

Elsa/Getty Images

There's some optimism that Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler will be able to play in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.

On FanDuel TV, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Butler is "gonna try to play" and his ankle injury "isn't as serious" as it initially seemed when he went down in the fourth quarter of Game 1.

Butler was attempting to get around Josh Hart on a drive when Hart fell to the ground and made contact with Butler's ankle, causing him to roll on it.

After writhing in pain on the court for a few minutes, Butler did stay in the game. He made both of his free-throw attempts to increase Miami's lead to 97-92 with 5:05 remaining.

Even though Butler was still on the floor after the injury, he was basically a decoy at the end of the game. The six-time All-Star was moving around gingerly and often stood in a corner when the Heat had the ball.

Butler's only field-goal attempt down the stretch was a missed three-pointer with 1:15 remaining.

"He reassured me that he wasn't going to be a liability, and he wanted to stay in there and make sure we get this win," head coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters after Sunday's game about keeping Butler in.

Spoelstra said Monday that Butler was receiving "round the clock" treatment, but he wouldn't have an official update on his status until before the start of Game 2.

Butler has been dominant in this postseason so far. The 33-year-old averaged 37.6 points on 59.7 percent shooting in the first round against the Milwaukee Bucks. He led the Heat with 25 points and 11 rebounds in Game 1 against the Knicks.

The Heat will look to take a 2-0 series lead when the two teams tip off Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.