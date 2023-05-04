Big-Name MLB Players Putting Themselves at Risk of Losing Starting Roles

0 of 9

It's still early in the 2023 Major League Baseball, but not so early that slow starters around the league shouldn't be worried about their jobs.

Yes, this even goes for players with big names.

We've highlighted nine players whose early struggles could potentially put their starting roles in jeopardy. The list is a mix of established veterans and up-and-coming youngsters, and it covers what's going wrong for them and how their teams might fix the problems their struggles have created.

Could we have included guys like José Abreu and Jean Segura? Sure, but to think their jobs are on thin ice would be a leap too far. Both are on freshly signed multi-year deals and it's not like the Houston Astros and Miami Marlins have better options at their positions.

We have six hitters and three starting pitchers, who we'll cover in alphabetical order.