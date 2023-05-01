Kennedy Urlacher, Son of Bears Legend and HOFer Brian, Commits to Notre Dame

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kennedy Urlacher, a 3-star safety and the son of Chicago Bears legend Brian Urlacher, announced his commitment to Notre Dame on his Twitter account Monday afternoon.

Kennedy is the No. 57-ranked safety in the class of 2024, according to the 247Sports composite, and has played his high school ball at Chandler High School in Chandler, Arizona.

He held offers from 14 other Power Five programs including Kansas State, Miami, Penn State, Nebraska, Washington, Stanford and Wisconsin. He is the lone safety in the Fighting Irish's recruiting class so far.

