The Most Improved Teams of the 2023 NFL Offseason

1 of 5

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers narrowly missed making the playoffs last year, but they made a slew of changes in the past few months that could put them back in the postseason field for the first time since 2017.

The most notable was trading up to the No. 1 overall pick to select Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. Trading up cost the Panthers several notable assets, including No. 1 wideout D.J. Moore, but they made the most of their remaining draft picks and did well in free agency.

With a supporting cast that now includes veterans like wide receivers Adam Thielen and DJ Chark, tight end Hayden Hurst, running back Miles Sanders and second-round wideout Jonathan Mingo, Carolina's offense looks more well-rounded and dangerous than it has in a long time.

The defense may have some growing pains as it transitions to a 4-3 under new head coach Frank Reich and defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, but veteran pickups like DeShawn Williams and Shy Tuttle will help ease the transition.

Expect this team to be a real threat in the NFC South if Young can stay healthy and perform well with the weight of the franchise's expectations on his shoulders.