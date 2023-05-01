King: Rams 'Expect' Stetson Bennett 'to Earn the Backup Job to Matthew Stafford'

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams selected Stetson Bennett with the 128th pick in the 2023 NFL draft, and the franchise expects the former Georgia Bulldog to earn the backup job this summer.

NBC Sports' Peter King wrote in his Football Morning in America column:

"At 128, GM Les Snead's private passion player in this draft, Georgia QB Stetson Bennett, was the pick. The Rams expect the two-time national-champ QB to earn the backup job to Matthew Stafford in camp. Stafford's missed 16 starts in the last four seasons, so a solid backup for low money is a big piece—and a backup who's won the biggest games in college football is a bonus, even at 5-11."

Bennett joins the Rams as one of the most decorated quarterbacks in Georgia history, having led the Bulldogs to back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023.

The 25-year-old had to overcome a lot of adversity to become Georgia's starting quarterback, and he wasn't seen as one of the elite signal-callers available in the 2023 draft due to his age—he's older than 16 NFL quarterbacks who started at least one game last season—size (5'11", 192 pounds) and average arm talent.

However, he still had a solid college career and will have the opportunity to become Stafford's backup in training camp.

Additionally, if Stafford misses time in 2023 due to injury, it's possible we'll see Bennett get some NFL reps early in his career, provided he proves his worth.