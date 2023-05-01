Report: Ryan Garcia Parts Ways with Trainer Joe Goossen After Gervonta Davis KO Loss

Set Number: X164350 TK1

Boxer Ryan Garcia reportedly parted ways with trainer Joe Goossen after his knockout loss to Gervonta Davis last month.

Mike Coppinger of ESPN reported no determination has been made about who will train Garcia moving forward.

