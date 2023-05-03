1 Trade Idea for Every Eliminated NBA Playoff Team

2 of 8

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

The Trade: Spencer Dinwiddie, Ben Simmons, Cam Thomas, Day'Ron Sharpe, 2023 first-round pick, 2025 first-round pick (via Suns) and 2027 first-round pick (via Suns) to the Portland Trail Blazers for Damian Lillard and Jusuf Nurkić

After dealing both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving by the trade deadline, the Brooklyn Nets must decide whether to chase replacement stars or start over. You could make a case for either, but if the right star shakes loose, they sound ready to answer opportunity's knock.

"In this day and age, we've all seen players demand trades ... teams change—whether it's ownership groups or front offices—and next thing you know, they pivot," general manager Sean Marks told reporters. "So we just have to be ready for whatever comes our way, and if we can make a change that [means] we can compete, then we'll be strategic about it."

There aren't many players who could make the Nets contenders overnight, but Damian Lillard is on that short list. Get him to Brooklyn, where he'd have the help he lacks with Portland, and he could be the offensive focal point the franchise needs to quickly scale the ladder.

With Lillard, who just pumped in a career-best 32.2 points per game, steering the ship, Mikal Bridges could fall back into a better-fitting co-star role. As the rest of the roster trickles down behind them, they could have a two-headed monster on offense and a highly disruptive defense with considerable length and depth.

As for Portland, if Lillard ever wants out, it's time to start over. The Blazers could do exactly that with three first-round picks and two prospects in Cam Thomas and Day'Ron Sharpe. Ben Simmons would mostly be a money-matcher—Portland could dump Jusuf Nurkić and his deal for taking on Simmons—but he could be a lot more if he finds his way back to the hardwood. Spencer Dinwiddie would be a serviceable placeholder until the Blazers are able to flip him for even more long-term assets.

