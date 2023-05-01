X

    Report: Mavs 'Optimistic' Kyrie Irving Will Sign New Contract; Retain Luka Dončić

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVMay 1, 2023

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 02: Luka Doncic #77 and Kyrie Irving #2 of the Dallas Mavericks react against the Atlanta Hawks during the second quarter at State Farm Arena on April 02, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    The Dallas Mavericks are hoping their midseason acquisition of Kyrie Irving will not be a short-term rental.

    Tim Cato of The Athletic reported the Mavericks front office is "optimistic" about their ability to retain Irving, who will be an unrestricted free agent in July. The team remains hopeful Irving and Luka Dončić will be able to find common ground on the floor for a "long-term partnership."

