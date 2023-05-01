Report: Mavs 'Optimistic' Kyrie Irving Will Sign New Contract; Retain Luka Dončić

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks are hoping their midseason acquisition of Kyrie Irving will not be a short-term rental.

Tim Cato of The Athletic reported the Mavericks front office is "optimistic" about their ability to retain Irving, who will be an unrestricted free agent in July. The team remains hopeful Irving and Luka Dončić will be able to find common ground on the floor for a "long-term partnership."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.