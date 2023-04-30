Grizzlies GM Notes 'Self-Created Distractions' vs. Lakers Discussing Dillon Brooks

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Memphis Grizzlies are going to "take a different approach" next season, said general manager Zach Kleiman.

On April 30, two days after the Grizzlies were eliminated from the first round with a 125-85 Game 6 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, Kleiman addressed questions about Dillon Brooks' bravado against James LeBron early in the series.

"There were definitely some self-created distractions in the series and along the way," said Kleiman, per the Daily Memphian's Drew Hill.

Kleiman declined to comment on whether or not the Grizzlies will pursue Brooks, now an unrestricted free agent, for next season.

While the Grizzlies won Game 2 103-93 to tie the series at one game apiece on April 19, Brooks and James began arguing on the court.

"I don't care; he's old," Brooks said about James after the Game 2 win, per NBA.com's Steve Aschburner. "He only said something when I got my fourth foul. Sure didn't say nothing earlier on. But I poke bears. I don't respect no one until they come and give me 40."

The Lakers won the next two contests to put Memphis on the ropes before dealing the final blow in Game 6. Following the elimination victory, which Brooks left before media availability, James seemed to reference the feud with Brooks in triumphant posts on his socials.

James averaged a double-double of 22.2 points and 11.2 rebounds for the Lakers throughout the first round, while Brooks registered 10.5 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.

The series elimination marks the end of Brooks' three-year, $35 million contract with the Grizzlies.

A major question for the Grizzlies this offseason will be whether they pursue a new starting small forward for the 2023-24 campaign as the team continues fighting for its first deep playoff run in a decade.