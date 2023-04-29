Lakers' LeBron James Appears to Respond to Dillon Brooks' 'Poke Bears' Remarks on IG

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James appeared to allude to Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Dillon Brooks' recent trash talk in comments made on Instagram and Twitter Saturday, one day after L.A. crushed the Grizz 125-85 to finish off the team's 4-2 Western Conference first-round series win.

The caption read: "If you ever see me fighting in the forest with a Grizzly bear, HELP THE BEAR 👑."

James then posted this on Twitter:

Brooks talked a big game after the Grizzlies beat the Lakers 103-93 in Game 2 to tie the series, and he had some comments for the King afterward in response to a question about an exchange with James.

"He only said something when I got my fourth foul. Sure didn't say nothing earlier on," Brooks said, per Steve Aschburner for NBA.com.

"But I poke bears. I don't respect no one until they come and give me 40. I pride myself on what I do, defense and taking on any challenge that's on the board. If it's LeBron, if it's AD [Anthony Davis], if it's whoever. I play my heart out—he knows that. The rest of the NBA knows that. I know my guys know that."

The Lakers ended up beating Memphis in three of the next four games. Brooks scored just 10.5 points per game on 31.2 percent shooting for the series. The 38-year-old James averaged a double double (22.2 points, 11.2 rebounds) alongside 5.2 assists.

James and the Lakers will now move on in the playoffs to face either the Sacramento Kings or the Golden State Warriors, who play each other in a series-deciding Game 7 on Sunday.