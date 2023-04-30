NFL Rumors: Eagles Open to New D'Andre Swift Contract; Dolphins Eyed Trade for RB

Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly see running back D'Andre Swift as more than a rental player even though he is entering the final season of his contract.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on the situation during an appearance on SportsCenter and noted the Eagles had to compete with the Miami Dolphins when it came to interest in the former Detroit Lions playmaker:

"Howie Roseman was ultra-aggressive because this guy wanted up out of Detroit once they drafted running back Jahmyr Gibbs No. 12 overall. He figured, 'Hey, I'm a focal point.' He made that clear to the team, 'I don't want to play here anymore, let's work out a trade.' So, the Lions got to work but they really didn't even need to get to work because Howie Roseman made that call early on. They were aggressive.

"Miami, I was told, was involved to some extent, but the Eagles pushed it over the top Saturday morning. And I was told Philly's even open to doing maybe like a short-term extension to try to keep him for multiple years because he's in a contract year.

"But this is a player who's going to bet on himself, most likely play the one year out and hit free agency. Very talented former second-round pick, just been injured, so hasn't been able to be on the field enough to showcase that. That's the plan right now."

The Lions sent Swift to the Eagles in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round draft pick and a seventh-round pick swap this year.

Fowler made it clear Swift didn't want to be with the Lions any longer after they signed David Montgomery in March and drafted Alabama's Jahmyr Gibbs with the No. 12 pick Thursday. That isn't particularly surprising since he may have ended up being the odd man out in the backfield equation.

From the Eagles' perspective, they now have an additional replacement for the departed Miles Sanders and injury insurance for Rashaad Penny. Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott are solid pieces, but they have also never been the featured running back in a backfield.

Swift represents another playmaker for Philadelphia as it attempts to return to the Super Bowl.