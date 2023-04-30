Report: D'Andre Swift Told Lions He Didn't Want to Play There After Jahmyr Gibbs Pick

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

D'Andre Swift "wanted up out" of the Detroit Lions after they selected Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Fowler reported Sunday on SportsCenter that Swift requested a trade from the Lions, and the Philadelphia Eagles quickly emerged as a suitor:

"They were aggressive," Fowler said. "Miami, I was told, was involved to some extent, but the Eagles pushed it over the top Saturday morning."

Philadelphia and Detroit didn't wait long to reach a resolution. The Lions announced Saturday they agreed to trade Swift to the Eagles, less than 24 hours after they added Gibbs to the backfield.

Even if Swift hadn't gone to Detroit's front office to expedite his exit, the writing was on the wall.

The team already signed David Montgomery to a three-year, $18 million contract, and Gibbs is clearly going to occupy a big role in the offense. Keeping Swift didn't make a ton of sense when he didn't appear to be part of the long-term plans.

The 24-year-old's move to Philly will provide him with a much better showcase as he heads into the final year of his rookie contract. The Eagles saw leading rusher Miles Sanders sign with the Carolina Panthers, which created a large void in the running game.

Fowler reported the reigning NFC champions were "even open to doing maybe like a short-term extension to try to keep him for multiple years." Instead, Swift seems content to hit the open market next offseason.

Sanders signed a four-year, $25.4 million deal with the Panthers off the back of a career year in 2022. A similar payout could be awaiting Swift if he can stay healthy and remain productive with Philadelphia.