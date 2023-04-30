Stetson Bennett: 'I Hear' Rams HC Sean McVay Is 'a Genius'; 'Excited' About Stafford

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Stetson Bennett lV is looking forward to playing under one of the NFL's best offensive minds in Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay.

"Excited to work with coach McVay," the Georgia quarterback said after the Rams selected him in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL draft. "I don't know much, but I hear he's a genius. And excited to work with [Matthew Stafford] and all the other quarterbacks in the room."

Football fans are well aware of Bennett's football odyssey by now, and McVay thought his underdog status obscured his very real talent:

"I think his journey, people take for granted. This guy is just a really good football player because of the background, and the way that he became the starter at Georgia is a little bit unconventional and it wasn't the five-star route, but I think it minimized the athleticism, the ability to create off-schedule. He's a natural thrower of the football, he can play with great anticipation, throws the ball with accuracy, plays within the timing."

Bennett threw for 8,429 yards, 66 touchdowns and 21 interceptions over four years with the Bulldogs and helped the program win back-to-back national titles the last two seasons.

The Rams had a clear need at quarterback entering the draft since Stafford was the only one on the official roster. Bennett will provide some depth behind the 2014 Pro Bowler, who was limited to nine games in 2022 because of a back injury and a concussion.

Considering he'll turn 26 midway through the 2023 season, Bennett is at the older end of the rookie age spectrum. That may not matter much given the longevity the top quarterbacks are enjoying now.

Based on McVay's comments, it looks like the Georgia native will have every chance to show he can be a suitable long-term successor to the 35-year-old Stafford.