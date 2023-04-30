Vikings GM: 'Every Option Is Open to Us' at QB amid Kirk Cousins Contract Talks

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings selected BYU quarterback Jaren Hall in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL draft, but there are still questions about what the team's situation at the position will look like once Kirk Cousins' contract is up in 2024.

While the Vikings and Cousins have held contract extension negotiations, the two sides couldn't come to terms on an agreement and instead restructured the quarterback's current deal.

Although Cousins' deal will expire in the near future and the franchise may not necessarily have a future starter on board, Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah isn't too concerned about the situation.

"We like where we are at the quarterback position," Adofo-Mensah said, via ESPN's Kevin Seifert. "But every option is open to us going forward. We're just really excited about Kirk this year. The weapons we've added in free agency, the weapons we added in the draft [will help], and we'll see what happens after that."

Cousins has served as Minnesota's starting quarterback since 2018, leading the team to the postseason just twice.

While the Vikings seem confident he can lead the franchise back to the playoffs this coming season, it's hard to imagine Minnesota will be able to compete with the likes of the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC.

That said, the Vikings should have eyes toward the future, and considering they drafted a quarterback who may never see time as a starter, concerns about the future of the position may only grow come 2024.