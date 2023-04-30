Joe Mixon's 'Future Is Here,' Bengals HC Zac Taylor Says amid Contract Rumors

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor has made his running back preference clear for the 2023 season.

In a post-draft press conference, the 39-year-old coach spoke about Joe Mixon, who has been speculated upon as a possible salary-cap casualty.

"His future is here with the team," Taylor said Saturday. "I like Joe Mixon."

On the field, he remains valuable and has been key to the franchise's resurgence over the past two seasons.

Mixon rushed for 814 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022 and has eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark three times in his career. The 2021 Pro Bowler's impact on the team's recent success is also epitomized by his designation as an offensive captain.

Still, Mixon's aggravated menacing charge earlier this season has shifted opinions on the star running back for some.

In addition, character concerns are not new regarding the 26-year-old. He fell to the Bengals in the second round of the 2017 draft in light of the video that showed him punching a female student in the face in 2014. He entered an Alford plea in the case, which means the defendant acknowledges there's sufficient evidence for a conviction but does not admit guilt.

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin said that Mixon's future with the team is uncertain, so Taylor's praise may indicate a shift in perspective from the organization.

Mixon is set to carry $12.8 million cap hit in 2022, and cutting him would free up $7.3 million but give the team a $5.5 million hit in dead money, per Spotrac. He is entering the final guaranteed year of his deal and carries a club option for 2024.

The Bengals selected Illinois running back Chase Brown in the fifth round of this year's draft, perhaps as an insurance policy.