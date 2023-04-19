Bengals' Joe Mixon Pleads Not Guilty to Aggravated Menacing Charge

AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing related to an incident where he allegedly threatened a woman with a gun.

Mixon appeared in court Wednesday to enter his plea and was released on $10,000 unsecured bond.

Prosecutors refiled charges against Mixon earlier this month amid new evidence coming to light in an investigation that began in January. The case was initially dismissed in February, with investigators asking for additional time to compile evidence.

"This decision was reached following the discovery of new evidence during the investigative process," a statement announcing the new charges against Mixon read. "To preserve a fair and impartial judicial process for all parties involved, no investigatory details or evidence will be disclosed outside of official court proceedings."

The Bengals issued a statement indicating they are aware of the charges but would be issuing no further comment while the case is ongoing.

Mixon has spent his entire NFL career in Cincinnati, making one Pro Bowl and helping spur the Bengals' run to Super Bowl LVI. He previously entered an Alford plea to a misdemeanor charge in 2014 after punching a woman in the face and fracturing four bones when he was attending the University of Oklahoma.