Undrafted NFL Free Agents 2023: Latest Details on the Biggest Signings

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The 2023 NFL draft has officially come to a close, but there's still an opportunity for some of the top undrafted players to turn pro this offseason.

Some of the best players in NFL history have gone undrafted, including Kurt Warner, Tony Romo, Antonio Gates, James Harrison and Wes Welker, among others. So, there's some value to be had on the open market.

That said, let's take a look at some of the biggest reported deals following the 2023 draft.

Louisville QB Malik Cunningham: New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are signing Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham to a deal with a base salary worth $170,000 and a bonus worth $30,000, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Cunningham spent five seasons at Louisville and is coming off a solid 2022 campaign in which he completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 1,568 yards and eight touchdowns against five interceptions in 10 games.

The 24-year-old is much better with his legs, having rushed for 560 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.

Cunningham will join a quarterback room in New England that also includes Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe.

He was ranked No. 275 on the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's big board.

Mississippi State OLB Tyrus Wheat: Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are signing Mississippi State outside linebacker Tyrus Wheat to a deal that includes a $20,000 signing bonus and $185,000 salary guarantee, according to Pelissero.

Wheat spent three seasons at Mississippi State and had an impressive 2022 season, posting six sacks, one interception, two pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, 53 tackles and 10.5 tackles for a loss in 12 games.

He'll join a linebacker room in Dallas that is led by Micah Parsons and Leighton Vander-Esch.

Minnesota RB Mohamed Ibrahim: Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions are signing Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim to a deal that includes $100,000 guaranteed, according to Pelissero.

Ibrahim spent five seasons at Minnesota and is coming off a 2022 campaign in which he rushed for 1,665 yards and 20 touchdowns in 12 games.

UCLA WR Jake Bobo: Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are signing UCLA wide receiver Jake Bobo, per ESPN's Field Yates.

Bobo, who spent four seasons at Duke before transferring to UCLA for the 2022 campaign, caught 57 passes for 817 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games for the Bruins last season.

Georgia Tech RB Hassan Hall: Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns are signing Georgia Tech running back Hassan Hall to a deal that includes $125,000 guaranteed, according to Pelissero.

Hall spent four seasons at Louisville before transferring to Georgia Tech for the 2022 campaign. He rushed for 521 yards and one touchdown in 12 games last season, in addition to catching 28 passes for 165 yards.

Virginia State RB Darius Hagans: Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are signing Virginia State running back Darius Hagans, per Pelissero.

Arizona State RB Xazavian Valladay: Houston Texans

The Houston Texans are signing Arizona State running back Xazavian Valladay to a deal that includes $175,000 in gurantees, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Valladay spent four seasons at Wyoming before transferring to Arizona State for the 2022 campaign. He rushed for 1,192 yards and 16 touchdowns in 12 games last season.

Kansas State WR Kade Warner: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing Kansas State wide receiver Kade Warner, according to Pelissero.

Warner, the son of Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, began his college career at Nebraska before transferring to Kansas State for his final two seasons. He caught 46 passes for 456 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games last season.

Syracuse RB Sean Tucker: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers are signing Syracuse running back Sean Tucker, according to SiriusXM NFL Radio's Adam Caplan.

Tucker spent three seasons at Syracuse, posting back-to-back 1,000-plus-yard rushing seasons in 2021 and 2022. He rushed for 1,060 yards and 11 touchdowns in 12 games last season.

He was ranked as the No. 130 prospect on the Bleacher Report NFL Scouting Department's big board and the 10th-best running back available.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff OT Mark Evans II: New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints are signing Arkansas-Pine Bluff offensive tackle Mark Evans II, according to Pelissero.

Syracuse K Andre Szmyt: Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are signing Syracuse kicker Andre Szmyt, the Orange revealed Saturday following the draft.

Szmyt spent five seasons at Syracuse. He made all 40 of his extra-point attempts in 2022 and went 20-of-26 on field-goal attempts.

San Diego State RB Jordan Byrd: Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing San Diego State running back Jordan Byrd, according to Kirk D. Kenney of the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Byrd spent five seasons at San Diego State and rushed for 390 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games

Kansas OT Earl Bostick Jr.: Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys are signing Kansas offensive tackle Earl Bostick Jr. to a deal that includes $220,000 guaranteed, according to Pelissero.

Toledo LB Dyontae Johnson: New York Giants

The New York Giants are signing Toledo linebacker Dyontae Johnson to a deal worth $175,000 guaranteed, according to Pelissero.

Johnson spent five seasons at Toledo. He posted three sacks, three pass breakups, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, 109 tackles and eight tackles for a loss in 14 games last season.

Alabama CB Eli Ricks: Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks, according to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports.

Ricks spent the first two seasons of his college career at LSU before transferring to Alabama for the 2022 campaign. He posted four pass breakups, 13 tackles and one tackle for a loss in nine games last season.

Ricks also allowed zero touchdowns in coverage last season. He played 233 coverage snaps, according to PFF.

Kansas State QB Adrian Martinez: Detroit Lions

The Lions are signing Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez, according to Pelissero.

Martinez spent four seasons at Nebraska before transferring to Kansas State for 2022. He completed 64.1 percent of his passes for 1,261 yards and six touchdowns against one interception in 10 games last season, in addition to rushing for 627 yards and 10 scores.

Army LB Andre Carter II: Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are signing Army linebacker Andre Carter II, according to Garafolo.

Carter played three seasons for the Army Black Knights. He posted 3.5 sacks, two pass breakups, 41 tackles and 7.5 tackles for a loss in 10 games last season.