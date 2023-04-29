X

    Rangers' Jacob deGrom Placed on IL With Elbow Injury Diagnosed as Inflammation

    Jack MurrayApril 29, 2023

    ARLINGTON, TEXAS - APRIL 23: Jacob deGrom #48 of the Texas Rangers pitches against the Oakland Athletics in the top of the first inning at Globe Life Field on April 23, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
    Tom Pennington/Getty Images

    The Jacob deGrom era in Texas has hit a rough patch.

    After the ace pitcher left a start early against the Yankees due to forearm tightness, the Rangers placed him on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation.

    Texas Rangers PR @TXRangersPR

    The Rangers have placed RHP Jacob deGrom on the 15-day Injured List with right elbow inflammation.<br><br>RHP Yerry Rodríguez (#57) has been recalled from Round Rock (AAA) and will be available for tonight's game vs. NYY.

    DeGrom has made six starts in his first season with the Rangers, sporting a 2-0 record with a 2.67 ERA. He signed a five-year, $185 million contract with the team in the offseason after spending the first nine seasons of his career with the New York Mets.

