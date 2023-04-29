Rangers' Jacob deGrom Placed on IL With Elbow Injury Diagnosed as Inflammation

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Jacob deGrom era in Texas has hit a rough patch.

After the ace pitcher left a start early against the Yankees due to forearm tightness, the Rangers placed him on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation.

DeGrom has made six starts in his first season with the Rangers, sporting a 2-0 record with a 2.67 ERA. He signed a five-year, $185 million contract with the team in the offseason after spending the first nine seasons of his career with the New York Mets.

