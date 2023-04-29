X

    Yankees' Aaron Judge Diagnosed with Mild Hip Strain; Injured List Decision TBD

    Erin WalshApril 29, 2023

    ARLINGTON, TEXAS - APRIL 27: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees prepares to take the field against the Texas Rangers in a MLB regular season game at Globe Life Field on April 27, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
    Tom Pennington/Getty Images

    New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has been diagnosed with a mild hip strain, manager Aaron Boone told reporters Saturday.

    The Yankees intend to give Judge until Monday before making a decision about whether to place him on the injured list.

