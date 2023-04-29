Yankees' Aaron Judge Diagnosed with Mild Hip Strain; Injured List Decision TBD

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has been diagnosed with a mild hip strain, manager Aaron Boone told reporters Saturday.

The Yankees intend to give Judge until Monday before making a decision about whether to place him on the injured list.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.