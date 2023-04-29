DeAndre Hopkins, Budda Baker's Best Landing Spots After 2023 NFL Draft

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The NFL draft is over, and the Arizona Cardinals still have two of the most coveted trade candidates on their roster in wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and safety Budda Baker.

The two stars are looking for greener pastures after enduring some rough years in Phoenix, especially coming off a 4-13 record in 2022.

Baker requested a trade in the weeks leading up to the draft as he looks to move to a contender after making the Pro Bowl last season despite his team's struggles. He's been to five Pro Bowls in his six seasons in the league.

The former second-round pick has been a bright spot on what has been a mediocre defensive unit since he arrived in Arizona.

He has two years left on his current contract worth $13.1 million and $14.2 million in base salary, respectively, although none of it is guaranteed.

Meanwhile, Hopkins—one of the elite receiving talents in the league—has been the subject of trade rumors for a large part of the offseason, and many people thought he would be moved either before or during the draft.

There are still plenty of teams out there that can use his talents either as a No. 1 target or a complementary piece. He's been able to produce wherever he's been, even with some subpar quarterback play during his time in Houston

He has five seasons with over 1,200 receiving yards and four with over 100 receptions.

Here are a couple of potential landing spots for both of the Cardinals' stars.

Hopkins Trade Targets: Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots

There may be no better way to kick off the Bryce Young era in Carolina than by getting him a bona fide No. 1 receiver to replace D.J. Moore, who the Panthers traded away for the top pick in the draft.

The team signed Adam Thielen earlier in the offseason and drafted Jonathan Mingo in the second round, but neither option is at the level of someone like Hopkins, who has been one of the best pass-catchers in the league since he was drafted in 2013.

At 6'1", Hopkins will be a reliable target for Young in the red zone or on any deep ball that comes his way.

As for the Patriots, an already paper-thin position group got even worse this offseason after the team lost Jakobi Meyers in free agency. Their top receiving options are DeVante Parker and Kendrick Bourne—not exactly ideal.

Hopkins would immediately become quarterback Mac Jones' new best friend in that offense.

Baker Trade Targets: Cincinnati Bengals and Green Bay Packers

If a contender is what Baker wants, there may be no better place for him than the Bengals, who are among the elite teams in the AFC with a young, talented core spearheaded by quarterback Joe Burrow.

One of the few holes that the team has going into next season is safety after losing both starters Jessie Bates III and Vonn Bell in free agency.

Baker could be the team's new star at the position and playing for one of the elite defensive coordinators in the league in Lou Anarumo.

The Packers could also use Baker after letting Adrian Amos walk in free agency. Adding the three-time All-Pro could have a profound effect on the rest of the defense, namely fellow safety Darnell Savage, who hasn't impressed much since being drafted in 2019.

Green Bay is also a good spot because they have money to spend in order to acquire Baker with $22.6 million in cap space, per Spotrac.