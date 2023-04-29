WWE Draft 2023 Results: Updated Rosters for Raw and SmackDown After Saturday's Picks

Desiree Navarro/WireImage

After the first phase of the 2023 WWE draft played out on Friday's SmackDown, additional picks were announced Saturday on Peacock's SmackDown LowDown.

Draft-eligible Superstars who were not selected on the first night of the draft were assigned brands Saturday, as were some select NXT Superstars who received a call-up to the main roster.

The following Superstars were drafted to Raw:

Viking Raiders (Erik, Ivar and Valhalla)

Dexter Lumis

Candice LeRae

Maximum Male Models (Ma.çé, Mån.sôör and Maxxine Dupri)

Natalya

Apollo Crews

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville

Zoey Stark

JD McDonagh

SmackDown's only selections made on SmackDown LowDown were Lacey Evans and all of Hit Row, comprised of Top Dolla, Ashante 'Thee' Adonis and B-Fab.

The combination of Omos and MVP, Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali and NXT's Von Wagner were not picked, meaning they are free agents.

Arguably the most intriguing picks made Saturday were NXT Superstars who are set to either return to the main roster and get their first opportunity as part of it.

Raw selected Apollo Crews, JD McDonagh and Zoey Stark on Saturday, following the selections of NXT women's champion Indi Hartwell to Raw and NXT women's tag team champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn to SmackDown on Friday.

Crews previously spent several years on the main roster and is a former Intercontinental and United States champion. He was sent down to NXT to revitalize his career, and now he will give it another go on Raw.

McDonagh and Stark were arguably two of NXT's best in-ring workers, and they will take their wrestling ability to the red brand.

On Friday, both Raw and SmackDown made several picks, headlined by SmackDown selecting undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman of The Bloodline, as well as Raw women's champion Bianca Belair. Cody Rhodes and Becky Lynch were among Raw's top picks.

Through SmackDown and the first supplemental draft, the Raw and SmackDown rosters are as follows:

Raw

Cody Rhodes

Becky Lynch

Imperium (Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci)

Matt Riddle

Drew McIntyre

The Miz

Shinsuke Nakamura

Indi Hartwell

Apollo Crews

Candice LeRae

Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville

Dexter Lumis

JD McDonagh

Natalya

The Viking Raiders (Erik, Ivar & Valhalla)

Zoey Stark

Maximum Male Models (Ma.çé, Mån.sôör & Maxxine Dupri)

SmackDown

The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa & Paul Heyman)

Bianca Belair

The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins)

Edge

Bobby Lashley

The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson & Mia Yim)

Damage CTRL (Bayley, Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai)

Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn

Hit Row (Top Dolla, Ashante Thee Adonis & B-Fab)

Lacey Evans

WWE was long overdue for a shake-up of its roster, and if the draft selections on Friday and Saturday were any indication, Raw and SmackDown could look a lot different moving forward.

The 2023 WWE draft will reach its conclusion Monday night when the rest of the WWE roster finds out where it will land during Raw.

