Cowboys' Jerry Jones Eyeing Kicker Prospects to Avoid 'Yips' After Playoff Struggles

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

After kicker problems caused some concern among the Dallas Cowboys during the 2023 postseason, team owner Jerry Jones made it clear Friday that the franchise is looking for a new kicker this offseason.

Brett Maher had a decent 2022 regular season with the Cowboys, making 29-of-32 field goal attempts and 50-of-53 extra-point attempts. However, he struggled mightily in the postseason.

While Maher made each of his two field goal attempts, he made just one of his six extra-point attempts. He became the first kicker in NFL history to miss four extra-point attempts in a single game when he did so in the Wild Card Round against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Dallas decided to move on from Maher, who is a free agent, this offseason, and now they need a kicker.

The Cowboys have picks in each of the next four rounds of the draft, and selecting a kicker isn't out of the question.

The San Francisco 49ers selected Michigan's Jake Moody with the No. 99 overall pick on Friday, and he was widely considered the top available kicker in this year's class.

However, there are still a number of talented kickers available should Dallas go the draft route, including Georgia's Jack Podlesny, N.C. State's Christopher Dunn and Auburn's Anders Carlson.

The Cowboys could also explore the free-agent market, which includes veterans Mason Crosby, Ryan Succop and Robbie Gould.