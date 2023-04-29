Stetson Bennett, Max Duggan, Malik Cunningham's Top Landing Spots in 2023 NFL Draft

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Five of the best quarterbacks available in the 2023 NFL draft are off the board in Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson, Will Levis and Hendon Hooker, but there are still a number of top prospects available at the position after two days of the draft.

Three of those quarterbacks are Georgia's Stetson Bennett, TCU's Max Duggan and Louisville's Malik Cunningham.

Bennett, who led Georgia to back-to-back national titles, is ranked as the 14th-best quarterback prospect available in the 2023 class by Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department.

The 25-year-old had a solid 2022 season with the Bulldogs, completing 68.1 percent of his passes for 4,128 yards and 27 touchdowns against seven interceptions in 15 games en route to his second championship.

However, the biggest concerns surrounding Bennett are the fact that he turns 26 in October and the fact that he has a smaller frame for a quarterback at 5'11", 190 pounds.

Bennett was never expected to be drafted within the first three rounds, hence why he's still on the board as we head into the final day of the draft.

Duggan, who led TCU to the national title game last season, is not ranked among the B/R NFL Scouting Department's list of the top quarterbacks in the 2023 class.

The former Horned Frog had a solid 2022 season, completing 63.7 percent of his passes for 3,698 yards and 32 touchdowns against eight interceptions in 15 games en route to a second-place finish in the Heisman Trophy voting.

After speaking with NFL executives, scouts and coaches, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Duggan is considered a backup at the next level, so it also comes as no surprise that he remains on the board.

Cunningham, meanwhile, spent five seasons at Louisville and is ranked as the 13th-best quarterback available in the 2023 class by the B/R NFL Scouting Department.

During the 2022 season, Cunningham completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 1,568 yards and eight touchdowns against five interceptions in 10 games, in addition to rushing for 560 yards and 12 scores.

Cunningham brings similar concerns with his size, 6'0" and 192 pounds, and inconsistent arm.

There's a possibility that all three of these quarterbacks become undrafted free agents, but if they are selected on Day 3 of the draft, expect it to come in the later rounds.

That said, the Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers could potentially express interest in drafting one of these signal-callers.

The Rams have Matthew Stafford under contract through the 2026 campaign, but with injury concerns and the possibility for the Rams to enter a rebuild in the future, it's possible they could be looking to take a shot on one of these quarterbacks.

With the departure of Baker Mayfield to the Buccaneers this offseason, there is an opening for a backup behind Stafford too.

NFL Network's Bucky Brooks listed the Rams as a good fit for Bennett prior to the draft because he has a high IQ and is a competitor, which he mentions head coach Sean McVay would love.

The Ravens, meanwhile, could be a solid fit for Cunningham, who could back up fellow Louisville product Lamar Jackson.

Cunningham is known for being better with his legs and drafting him to be Jackson's backup would be ideal as the two have similar playing styles. If Jackson were to go down with an injury, Cunningham could eventually enter the lineup without any major changes to the game plan.

Duggan, meanwhile, could be a fit with the Buccaneers, especially because Mayfield isn't expected to be the answer in Tampa Bay following the retirement of Tom Brady.

Even though Duggan projects as a backup, the Bucs could use another quarterback in the room alongside Mayfield and Kyle Trask. Taking him in either the sixth or seventh round could be reasonable for the franchise.