    Fans Give Cowboys Mixed Reviews on Luke Schoonmaker Replacing Dalton Schultz

    Julia StumbaughApril 29, 2023

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 03: Tight end Tight end Luke Schoonmaker of Michigan speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 3, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
    Michael Hickey/Getty Images

    The Dallas Cowboys have drafted a replacement for tight end Dalton Schultz.

    With the No. 58 pick, the Cowboys added Michigan run blocker Luke Schoonmaker on Friday night.

    Schoonmaker will fill the roster void Schultz left by signing with the Houston Texans. He will join Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot and has the potential to end up as TE1.

    With the Wolverines, Schoonmaker's strength was his blocking, but he was not Michigan's go-to receiver. He made 35 receptions for 418 yards and three touchdowns in 2022.

    Both Schultz and Schoonmaker both wore No. 86 for the Wolverines. Schoonmaker has been described as "stylistically comparable" to Schultz, and both have similar frames at around 6'5" and 250 pounds. Cowboys fans are split over whether these similarities are a good or bad thing.

    Some fans wanted Dallas to grab a direct replacement for Schultz, who can slot easily into offensive coordinator Kellen Moore's system.

    Benjamin Kamperman @Kamper1Report

    Luke Schoonmaker fits the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cowboys?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cowboys</a> mold at tight end. He has a very similar body type to Schultz

    Josh Knegendorf @joshk70

    Luke Schoonmaker reminds me Dalton Schultz. Solid player, good blocker. Underused at Michigan. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cowboys?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cowboys</a>

    NFL Fantasy Football @NFLFantasy

    Cowboys just drafted their Dalton Schultz replacement 👀<br><br>look out for Luke Schoonmaker in your fantasy drafts this August

    Ryan McCrystal @Ryan_McCrystal

    Luke Schoonmaker is the most Dalton Schultz tight end in this class.

    RSquared @ItsBEASOCK

    OK, I see a lot of Schultz in Schoonmaker. Welcome to Dallas! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CowboysNation?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CowboysNation</a> How many more Michigan guys we got left in this draft? We're 2-for-2 with Wolverines now.

    Other Cowboy enthusiasts wanted an upgrade from Schultz, whose blocking abilities came under fans' scrutiny during the 2022 season.

    Georgia tight end Darnell Washington was still available when Dallas selected Schoonmaker. At 21, Washington is younger than Schoonmaker (25) and larger (6'7", 265 pounds).

    Ronnie @ronMFFL

    Cowboys took Dalton Schultz 2.0 over Darnell Washington lmao

    malcolm @mdloading

    he's just Schultz again man <a href="https://t.co/GIEfjzTa2o">https://t.co/GIEfjzTa2o</a>

    Graham Coffey @DawgOutWest

    Taking Schoonmaker over Washington is like drafting Darko Milicic over Carmelo, Bosh &amp; D-Wade

    Kevin Modisette @utmodisette

    Schoonmaker reminds me of a taller Dalton Schultz. I think he's a good player, but Darnell Washington and Tucker Kraft have a way higher ceiling IMO

    The Cowboys have now dipped into the pool of Michigan prospects twice after choosing defensive tackle Mazi Smith at No. 26 in Thursday's Round 1. With five picks remaining, starting with No. 90 in the third round, Dallas could look to replace starting guard Connor McGovern or get some depth for Tony Pollard at running back.