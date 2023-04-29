Fans Give Cowboys Mixed Reviews on Luke Schoonmaker Replacing Dalton Schultz

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys have drafted a replacement for tight end Dalton Schultz.

With the No. 58 pick, the Cowboys added Michigan run blocker Luke Schoonmaker on Friday night.

Schoonmaker will fill the roster void Schultz left by signing with the Houston Texans. He will join Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot and has the potential to end up as TE1.

With the Wolverines, Schoonmaker's strength was his blocking, but he was not Michigan's go-to receiver. He made 35 receptions for 418 yards and three touchdowns in 2022.

Both Schultz and Schoonmaker both wore No. 86 for the Wolverines. Schoonmaker has been described as "stylistically comparable" to Schultz, and both have similar frames at around 6'5" and 250 pounds. Cowboys fans are split over whether these similarities are a good or bad thing.

Some fans wanted Dallas to grab a direct replacement for Schultz, who can slot easily into offensive coordinator Kellen Moore's system.

Other Cowboy enthusiasts wanted an upgrade from Schultz, whose blocking abilities came under fans' scrutiny during the 2022 season.

Georgia tight end Darnell Washington was still available when Dallas selected Schoonmaker. At 21, Washington is younger than Schoonmaker (25) and larger (6'7", 265 pounds).

The Cowboys have now dipped into the pool of Michigan prospects twice after choosing defensive tackle Mazi Smith at No. 26 in Thursday's Round 1. With five picks remaining, starting with No. 90 in the third round, Dallas could look to replace starting guard Connor McGovern or get some depth for Tony Pollard at running back.