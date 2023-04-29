Ezekiel Elliott, Kareem Hunt's Best Landing Spots After 2023 NFL Draft Day 2

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The end of the NFL draft is now in sight, and two of the best free-agent running backs remain on the market in Ezekiel Elliott and Kareem Hunt.

A pair of former Pro Bowlers, Elliott and Hunt have shockingly still not found new NFL homes this offseason considering how productive they've been over their respective careers.

Elliott, 27, was a superstar in Dallas with the Cowboys over the first several seasons of his career before struggling a bit over the last couple of campaigns and becoming a cap casualty earlier this offseason.

A two-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler, Elliot has three seasons in which he rushed for over 1,300 yards and four in which he had double-digit touchdowns as one of the most dominant forces at the position from the moment he entered the league.

He's coming off a rough year in 2022 in which he had a career-low 876 yards and was outplayed by backup Tony Pollard, who the franchise decided to stick with moving forward.

Meanwhile, Hunt hasn't been the same since his rookie season when he exploded on the scene for 1,327 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground in 2017 with the Chiefs. He also had 455 yards and three more scores in the passing game.

Kansas City released him in 2018 after a video surfaced of him shoving and kicking a woman at a hotel earlier that year. He signed with the Browns in 2019 and served mostly as a backup to Nick Chubb in Cleveland.

There have been seven running backs taken over the first three rounds of the draft but there's still a few places where both Elliott and Hunt can potentially be good fits next season.

Buffalo Bills:

One of the most electric offenses in the entire NFL, the only piece really missing for Buffalo is a solid and dependable running game.

Even with a decent back like Devin Singletary, it hasn't been enough to give the Bills that different dimension to take them over the top offensively and over the hump as contenders in the AFC.

Singletary finished with 819 yards last season as the team's leading rusher, less than 100 yards more than superstar quarterback Josh Allen. They need a difference maker at the position even though they finished seventh in the league in rush yards per game (139.5).

Elliott or Hunt can be exactly what they may need.

Denver Broncos:

With starter Javonte Williams suffering a devastating knee injury in Week 4 last season and likely missing the beginning of 2023, it wouldn't hurt to add some veteran, proven talent to the Broncos' depth chart.

Aside from Samaje Perine, no one on the Broncos really has starting experience behind Williams and adding one of the two veterans may be exactly what Russell Wilson and coach Sean Payton need in their first year together.

With someone as creative as Payton at the controls, it may be a perfect match for either one of the former Pro Bowlers if they land in Mile High.

Chicago Bears:

Much like the Broncos, the Bears lack experience in their running back room after losing David Montgomery in free agency.

The team signed D'Onta Foreman in free agency and he showed some promise in his time with the Carolina Panthers. But they may benefit by adding a more proven commodity to take some of the rushing pressure off quarterback Justin Fields next season.

Joining the league's top rushing attack from last year would be a dream for any free agent running back, especially after Chicago added some offensive line help in the first round of the draft Thursday

Philadelphia Eagles:

This one would be a nightmare for Cowboys' fans, especially if Elliott lands here. But the 27-year-old was connected to Philadelphia earlier in the offseason when he listed the Eagles as one of his preferred landing spots in March.

Nothing has materialized since then but that doesn't mean that that option has been completely closed off. The team signed Rashaad Penny to replace Miles Sanders, who went to Carolina in free agency.

The Eagles can continue adding to an incredibly impressive offensive core by signing either Elliott or Hunt. And running behind the league's best offensive line is always a bonus for anyone.