5-Star PF Prospect Ron Holland Announces Decommitment From Texas

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Ron Holland, one of the top prospects in the 2023 college basketball recruiting class, announced his decommitment from the University of Texas on Friday.

ESPN's Jeff Borzello tweeted a screenshot of Holland's statement on Instagram in which he said he was reopening his recruitment, with Texas still being among the top schools in the running to land him:

Per 247Sports' composite rankings, Holland is a 5-star recruit, and the No. 4 overall player and No. 1 power forward in the 2023 class.

The 6'8", 195-pound power forward starred at Duncanville High School in Duncanville, Texas, and was selected as part of the 2023 McDonald's All-American Game.

Holland received scholarship offers from many of the top programs in college basketball, including Kentucky, UCLA, Houston and Kansas, per 247Sports. He also has the option to play professionally in the G League or overseas.

Adam Finkelstein, who is 247Sports' director of scouting, touted Holland as an "impactful" player who is "very athletic" and capable of contributing at a high level on both ends of the floor.

When the Longhorns originally secured a commitment from Holland, they thought they were adding another top-end prospect to a team on the rise.

Texas has reached the NCAA tournament in each of the past three seasons, including the 2022-23 campaign, which was the program's first season under head coach Rodney Terry.

The Longhorns posted a 29-9 record, won the Big 12 tournament and reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA tourney before falling to Miami.

Texas remains in the hunt to sign Holland and continue its upward trajectory, but now it must contend with many of the other most prestigious programs in the sport.