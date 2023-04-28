Did WWE Make the Right Call? Pros and Cons of New World Heavyweight Title

Photo credit: WWE.com

On the latest episode of WWE Raw, Triple H addressed a growing issue and opened the company up to some valid criticisms as he unveiled the new World Heavyweight Championship.

To say that the world title picture has been shrouded in uncertainty since WrestleMania 39 would be an understatement. For starters, the undisputed WWE world champion hasn't been on television for the last three weeks, and no one has stepped up to challenge him.

Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes were the first believable contenders he has faced in a long time. Nevertheless, Roman Reigns beat them with the help of The Bloodline and stamped out hopes for an unforgettable moment for both men.

The second-generation star is everything the largest purveyor of sports entertainment could want as the face of its global brand. His near-1,000-day reign is an impressive feat, and it will go down as one of the most dominant runs of the modern era.

Still, it was deflating to watch him win on The Grandest Stage of Them All with the same trite finish. The outcome became even more frustrating when we realized that nothing really changed on the Raw after 'Mania.

There were no consequences to his actions or new storylines for The Tribal Chief and the two titles he holds. This left WWE with a bit of a conundrum and a void to fill on weekly television.

Enter the newest iteration of the World Heavyweight Championship, which instantly opens up a wealth of possibilities. At the same time, though, the announcement comes with some drawbacks.

Three Is A Crowd

One could make a strong argument that major wrestling companies should only have one main title because two belts will never feel equally important. There can only be one top star, and they should hold the most prestigious prize available.

This is an issue that made the Universal Championship feel less significant for years. Yes, Brock Lesnar was a massive draw, but Reigns was arguably the one to change this trend in 2020. In turn, the WWE title lost some of its luster as he emerged as the main antagonist and the biggest Superstar on the roster.

In theory, putting both belts on The Head of the Table should have solved that problem. However, he concurrently changed his schedule and appeared on both brands less and less.

Reigns' absence didn't immediately hinder SmackDown, as his presence still loomed heavily over the main storyline, but it did cripple the main event scene on Raw. Without a catalyst for the flagship series' chief conflicts, wrestlers such as Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley could only rise so far before they hit a ceiling.

It may not always be ideal to have two main titles, but there needs to be one on TV regularly. Apparently, this raised the ire of executives at USA Network last year. According to Fightful Select, there was even a pitch for an interim title because Reigns wasn't a mainstay on Monday nights.

Photo credit: WWE.com

Now, WWE effectively has three world titles until it officially merges Reigns' mantle, which is a ridiculous solution to a mess of its own making. He already felt like the brightest star in the company and its premier champion.

In the end, unifying the two belts was totally unnecessary. The move stifled creative decisions for the rest of the year because it became too difficult to split them without handing The Tribal Chief an unwanted loss. So much so that WWE had to establish a new crowning achievement as a blank slate.

Unfortunately, it has also spent so much time building up its final boss and treating his inevitable loss as the ultimate rub that anything else will feel like a consolation prize.

As such, the inaugural titleholder will immediately take on the unenviable task of trying to elevate the new gold in his shadow.

Photo credit: WWE.com

A Means to an End

The execution was clumsy, and the explanation was silly, but it was a necessary evil. After a year without one, it's clear Raw needs a main world title.

Rollins is one of a handful of Superstars who needs a new direction and the chance to represent the brand as a fighting champion.

The Visionary has been a bright spot on Monday night, but he seemed motivated again during his promo from this week's episode. The advent of the heavyweight title has already given him a tangible goal to strive for, and he has earned enough goodwill with the audience to stake his claim to it.

It may be too soon to predict if this will work in the long run, but this new development adds some much-needed stakes to Raw's ongoing feuds. The new belt will drive the main storyline and add a sense of urgency.

Yes, the new regime did a tremendous job of reestablishing the United States Championship. It was also nice to see the most prominent names of the brand aspire to win it again, but it still pales in comparison to winning an established world title.

The Verdict

It may not be the best scenario. In fact, this seems like an attempt to put a Band-Aid over a gaping wound that needs more attention. Regardless, introducing the WWE World Heavyweight Championship was the right call.

It's hard to envision a satisfying way to split the undisputed WWE universal crown at this point. This announcement seems to suggest Reigns will remain at the top of the mountain for much longer than we expected.

So, it's time to revitalize the main event scene on Raw and highlight someone else when The Tribal Chief isn't available. This should also alleviate the pressure of becoming this year's men's Money in the Bank winner.

Austin Theory's tenure with the briefcase may have ended differently if he ever came off as a threat to the reigning flagbearer. But no one believed he was ready to dethrone Reigns and effectively take on his role as the face of the company.

Yes, it is exasperating that WWE is trying to have its cake and eat it. As a result, the company has created a heavy burden for the first Superstar who secures this new title.

Regardless, this will add some unpredictability to a scene that features a champion who doesn't lose.