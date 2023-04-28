WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Draft Night 1April 28, 2023
WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Draft Night 1
On the same night that things were shaken up by way of night one of the 2023 WWE Draft, Friday's episode of SmackDown saw the top prize in tag team wrestling up for grabs in a momentous WrestleMania rematch.
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defended the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship against The Usos in a blockbuster main event. Were the underdog champions able to extend their reign atop the tag team division or did Jimmy and Jey Uso regain the titles and the confidence of cousin Roman Reigns?
The answer to that question. as well as which stars will call Raw and SmackDown home for the foreseeable future, lies in this recap of the April 28 Fox broadcast from the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Match Card
- WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens (c) vs. The Usos
- Zelina Vega vs. Sonya Deville
- The start of the 2023 WWE Draft
- Becky Lynch
- Bianca Belair
- Bobby Lashley
- Candice LeRae
- Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville
- Cody Rhodes
- Damage CTRL (Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai)
- Dexter Lumis
- Dolph Ziggler
- Drew McIntyre
- Edge
- Hit Row (Top Dolla, Ashante Thee Adonis and B-Fab)
- Imperium (Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci)
- Lacey Evans
- Matt Riddle
- Maximum Male Models (ma.cé, mån.sôör & Maxxine Dupri)
- Mustafa Ali
- Natalya
- Omos
- Shinsuke Nakamua
- The Bloodline (Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa)
- The Miz
- The OC (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and Michin)
- The Street Profits
- Viking Raiders (with Valhalla)
- Select NXT Stars
Announced in advance for Friday's show were:
Superstars Eligible for Night One of the WWE Draft
Superstars Eligible for the WWE Draft
- Becky Lynch
- Bianca Belair
- Bobby Lashley
- Candice LeRae
- Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville
- Cody Rhodes
- Damage CTRL (Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai)
- Dexter Lumis
- Dolph Ziggler
- Drew McIntyre
- Edge
- Hit Row (Top Dolla, Ashante Thee Adonis and B-Fab)
- Imperium (Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci)
- Lacey Evans
- Matt Riddle
- Maximum Male Models (ma.cé, mån.sôör & Maxxine Dupri)
- Mustafa Ali
- Natalya
- Omos
- Shinsuke Nakamua
- The Bloodline (Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa)
- The Miz
- The OC (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and Michin)
- The Street Profits
- Viking Raiders (with Valhalla)
- Select NXT Stars
Superstars Eligible for Night One of the WWE Draft
Round One of the WWE Draft and The Bloodline Speaks
- SmackDown selected The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman)
- Raw selected "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes
- SmackDown selected Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair
- Raw selected Becky Lynch
- "The post-Draft rosters will officially go into effect beginning Monday, May 8, after Backlash," Triple H revealed.
- Triple H pointed out that Rhodes' music cut off right before the big "whoa!" spot and allowed the audience to do it anyway.
- Jimmy revealed that Reigns has not responded to their attempts to reach out since WrestleMania.
- Zayn continued to try and convince The Usos that Reigns does not care about them, to which Owens responded by admitting exhaustion from the talking and sold the night's main event.
The 2023 WWE Draft kicked off with a jovial Triple H announcing the first four picks, headlined by The Bloodline's Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman sticking with SmackDown at the No. 1 spot.
The first round of draft picks gave way to a promo from The Usos and Undisputed WWE Tag Team champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to sell the night's WrestleMania 39 main event rematch later in the show.
The crowd was hot for the draft proceedings, Triple H appeared to be having a blast as he laid the foundation for the future of WWE as he sees it, and Zayn continued to plant the seeds that Jimmy and Jey Uso are just pawns in their cousin's manipulation.
A lot happened, all of it important, and the result was a hot start to the show.
Grade
A
Round One Recap
Top Moments